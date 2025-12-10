HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Hidden things are happening': Cong on IndiGo chaos

Wed, 10 December 2025
Share:
09:05
image
Amid ongoing IndiGo cancellation fiasco, Congress leader KC Venugopal claimed that "hidden things are happening" and demanded an answer from the government on the exact action to be taken to alleviate the people's troubles. 
 
"There are hidden things happening in this matter. There should be an investigation. We need a full answer on what action to take. People in our country are troubled," Venugopal told reporters outside Parliament.
 
Congress MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy criticised the Union Civil Aviation Minister, saying that no clear answers were given in Parliament.
 
"The civil aviation minister is trying to say that IndiGo is coping up with the situation and it will come into normal functioning within a few days... Until now, he hasn't clearly explained where the system went wrong with the IndiGo and what action to take on IndiGo? What compensation are they giving to the people," he said.
 
"He (Union Civil Aviation Minister) didn't even answer whether there is any mechanism which is going to come into place to regularise the airfares... Otherwise, the people of this country will be exploited by airlines again and again. Major issues have not been answered. He only formally read what he had brought, a note, and then he just left. We walked out of the House because we wanted proper justification to be done to the people," he added.
 
Earlier, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and top management officials.
 
The Union Civil Aviation Ministry has ordered the airline to curtail its overall operations by 10 per cent, up from an earlier order of 5 per cent, citing the necessity to "stabilise the airline's operations". The airline is ordered to continue covering its usual destinations.
 
The ministry also gave "strict instructions" to expedite baggage return and complete remaining refunds for the passengers.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goa nightclub owner to be brought to Goa for questioning
LIVE! Goa nightclub owner to be brought to Goa for questioning

IndiGo Crisis: 'Truth Has Not Been Told'
IndiGo Crisis: 'Truth Has Not Been Told'

'They are saying that there is a pilot shortage which is not correct, but if it was true, did they suddenly come to know this on December 5?''If they didn't have crew, why did they seek approval for a winter schedule? To get the...

Goa nightclub fire: 'Flagged illegalities for years, but...'
Goa nightclub fire: 'Flagged illegalities for years, but...'

The original owner of the land where the Goa nightclub fire occurred claims he had flagged illegalities and fought a legal battle for 20 years.

'Hinduism Is A Large-Hearted Religion'
'Hinduism Is A Large-Hearted Religion'

'If at all human beings require a religion, the future religion will be Hinduism.'

Odisha village tense after tribal's beheading; internet shut
Odisha village tense after tribal's beheading; internet shut

Tension grips Malkangiri district in Odisha after a tribal woman was beheaded, leading to clashes and property damage. Internet services are suspended as authorities work to restore peace.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO