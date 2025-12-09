Cong MP slaps legal notice over Navjot Kaur's remarks

23:07

Suspended Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu (left)





In the notice, Randhawa, who is also the party's in-charge for Rajasthan, took exception to Kaur's statements in the media, levelling corruption charges against him.





Navjot Kaur is the wife of former Punjab Congress president and ex-India cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu.





On Monday, the Punjab Congress suspended Navjot Kaur from its primary membership over her chas-for-CM remark that sparked a political row.





In his notice, Randhawa's counsel said that on December 7 and 8, Navjot Kaur made "false, baseless, and defamatory" statements against Randhawa.





"Specifically, you alleged that my client indulged in corruption while serving as the in-charge of Rajasthan for the Indian National Congress, including in the distribution of party tickets in exchange for monetary gratification.





"These statements were made without any evidence or basis and were intended to malign my client's character and reputation," it read.





The Gurdaspur MP's counsel said his client did not engage in any corrupt practices, including in the allocation of party tickets or acceptance of bribes.





"My client has always upheld the highest standards of probity and transparency in his public and political roles. Your statements have no foundation in truth and were uttered recklessly, knowing fully well that they would cause irreparable harm to my client's reputation," the notice said, alleging defamation under Section 356 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.





Randhawa demanded an apology from Navjot Kaur within seven days, to be published in the same media outlets where the original statements were made. -- PTI

