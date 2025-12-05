HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
All IndiGo departures from Delhi cancelled till 3 pm today

Fri, 05 December 2025
All IndiGo departures from Delhi Airport cancelled till 3 PM today: GMR Delhi.

Delhi Airport on Friday issued a passenger advisory and alerted travellers to operational challenges affecting certain domestic flights, resulting in delays and cancellations.

In an advisory, Delhi Airport said, "Please be advised that operational challenges affecting certain domestic services are resulting in flight delays and cancellations. We strongly recommend passengers verify their flight status directly with their airline prior to departure for the airport. Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience."

The airport further assured that dedicated on-ground teams are working closely with airline partners to mitigate disruptions and ensure a comfortable experience for passengers. 

