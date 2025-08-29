Cut diabetes risk by 31%... here's how

16:24





The study was published on August 25, 2025, in the Annals of Internal Medicine. "We're facing a global epidemic of diabetes," said co-author Frank Hu, Fredrick J. Stare Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology and chair of the Department of Nutrition. "With the highest-level evidence, our study shows that modest, sustained changes in diet and lifestyle could prevent millions of cases of this disease worldwide," added Co-author Frank Hu.





Prior research has linked the Mediterranean diet, which emphasises high intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, moderate intake of dairy and lean proteins, and little to no intake of red meat, to better health outcomes, including lowered risk of T2D through improved insulin sensitivity and reduced inflammation. -- PTI

Mediterranean-style diet, in combination with reduced caloric intake, moderate physical activity, and professional support for weight loss, may cut the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) by 31%, according to a new study co-authored by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.