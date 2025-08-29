HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Cut diabetes risk by 31%... here's how

Fri, 29 August 2025
16:24
Mediterranean-style diet, in combination with reduced caloric intake, moderate physical activity, and professional support for weight loss, may cut the risk of type 2 diabetes (T2D) by 31%, according to a new study co-authored by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. 

The study was published on August 25, 2025, in the Annals of Internal Medicine. "We're facing a global epidemic of diabetes," said co-author Frank Hu, Fredrick J. Stare Professor of Nutrition and Epidemiology and chair of the Department of Nutrition. "With the highest-level evidence, our study shows that modest, sustained changes in diet and lifestyle could prevent millions of cases of this disease worldwide," added Co-author Frank Hu. 

Prior research has linked the Mediterranean diet, which emphasises high intake of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and healthy fats, moderate intake of dairy and lean proteins, and little to no intake of red meat, to better health outcomes, including lowered risk of T2D through improved insulin sensitivity and reduced inflammation. -- PTI

LIVE! Modi tells Japan: India, China must work together
Maratha quota protest cripples Mumbai; rail, road traffic hit
A Maratha protest in Mumbai caused significant traffic disruptions, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the city, impacting office-goers and students. Train services were also affected.

Trump's Tariffs: India's 2nd 1991 Moment
The crisis may not be as visible this time, but the stakes are just as high, points out Rajeswari Sengupta.

Karnataka horror: Class 9 girl gives birth in school toilet
According to the FIR, the girl, aged 17 years and seven months, was full-term pregnant and had been "sexually assaulted" by an unidentified person about nine months ago.

SEE: BJP-Cong workers clash over remarks against PM's mother
Workers from the BJP and Congress clashed in Patna during a protest march organized by the BJP against the use of abusive language towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late mother. The protest turned violent, with stone pelting and...

