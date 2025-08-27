HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Phone, internet services restored in J-K

Wed, 27 August 2025
Share:
15:43
image
The phone and network services were restored across all networks in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, 24 hours after the damage to optical fibres caused outages in the Union territory, officials said.

"The phone and internet services, including mobile internet, fibre and landline internet, have been restored," the officials said.

The users can access 5G network speeds across the networks, they added. 

The restoration came after optical fibre was re-connected in Jammu region. 

Technical teams were put on the job immediately after the damage to fibre was reported at multiple locations amid heavy rainfall and floods in Jammu region that had led to network outage, the officials said.

The outage caused disruptions in banking services as well. Jammu and Kashmir experienced network outages in all the service providers on Tuesday after torrential rain created havoc in most places, especially in the Jammu region.

The communication blackout impeded emergency response measures and caused panic among the residents.

In a late-night development on Tuesday, the Centre asked all the telecom service providers to immediately activate the intra-circle roaming (ICR) facility in J-K till September 2.

The directive has been passed to the regulatory heads of Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Reliance-Jio and Vodafone-ldea.  -- PTI

IMAGE: People gather outside following flashfloods triggered by heavy rains, in Jammu on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman kidnapped, raped for months in Odisha
LIVE! Woman kidnapped, raped for months in Odisha

Trump's 50% tariff on Indian imports takes effect
Trump's 50% tariff on Indian imports takes effect

On August 7, the US president announced doubling tariffs on Indian goods to 50 percent for India's purchases of Russian crude oil, but gave a 21-day window to negotiate an agreement.

Nikki murder case takes a new turn with fresh videos
Nikki murder case takes a new turn with fresh videos

The investigation into the suspected dowry death of Nikki Bhati has taken a new turn after the recovery of an inflammable substance from her room and the emergence of fresh video clips, prompting police to revisit the timeline of the...

Debt-ridden couple poisons 4-month-old son, ends life
Debt-ridden couple poisons 4-month-old son, ends life

A couple in Uttar Pradesh allegedly committed suicide after poisoning their infant son due to severe financial distress and debt. A suicide note indicated the husband's distress over mounting debt and lack of income.

How India Can Turn Tariffs Into Opportunity
How India Can Turn Tariffs Into Opportunity

To those who ask, "Is all this really worth it? Why can't domestic demand fill the gap?", it is important to remind them that only 13 economies since the Second World War have grown at 7 per cent or more for 25 years -- like India needs...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV