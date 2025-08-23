Big revelation on Dhankar's resignation today?

10:24





An RTI activist, Ajay Basudev Bose, has made a big announcement that he will reveal on Saturday why Dhankar had stepped down.





In a post on X, Bose says, "As Mystre Shrouds the Resignation & Disappearance of Ex Vice President of India #JagdeepDhankar , I filed RTI to know about what Transpired on the Day of His Resignation ie 21/7/25, I filed RTI Query to know about what Time Appointment Sought by Ex VP Dhankar to Meet Honble President of India on Day of His Resignation ie 21/7/25, But @rashtrapatibhvn gave reply No Such Information is available in Secretariat, This reply from #RashtrapatiBhavan Raises more Questions than Answer as to whether the Ex VP was given Appointment by Rastrapati Bhavan for Tendering His Resignation or Did He Resign without meeting the Honble President of India or Was He Forced to Resign by Modi Govt.On My 2nd RTI Query as to What Time & Date Honble President of India Accepted the Resignation of Ex VP Dhankar, The Reply says The Ministry of Home Affairs has Notified the Resignation vide Gazette dated 22/7/25, Again a very Complex Reply."

What did lead to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as the vice president in a surprise move last month?