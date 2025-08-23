HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Big revelation on Dhankar's resignation today?

Sat, 23 August 2025
Share:
10:24
image
What did lead to the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar as the vice president in a surprise move last month? 

An RTI activist, Ajay Basudev Bose, has made a big announcement that he will reveal on Saturday why Dhankar had stepped down. 

In a post on X, Bose says, "As Mystre Shrouds the Resignation & Disappearance of Ex Vice President of India #JagdeepDhankar , I filed RTI to know about what Transpired on the Day of His Resignation ie 21/7/25, I filed RTI Query to know about  what  Time Appointment Sought by Ex VP Dhankar to Meet Honble President of India on Day of His Resignation ie 21/7/25, But @rashtrapatibhvn  gave reply No Such Information is available in Secretariat, This reply from #RashtrapatiBhavan Raises more Questions than Answer as to whether the Ex VP was given Appointment by Rastrapati Bhavan for Tendering His Resignation or Did He Resign without meeting the Honble President of India or Was He Forced to Resign by Modi Govt.On My 2nd RTI Query as to What Time & Date Honble President of India Accepted the Resignation of Ex VP Dhankar, The Reply says The Ministry of Home Affairs has Notified the Resignation vide Gazette dated 22/7/25, Again a very Complex Reply."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Big revelation on Dhankar's resignation today?
LIVE! Big revelation on Dhankar's resignation today?

'Block Live Telecast Of India-Pak Match In Asia Cup'
'Block Live Telecast Of India-Pak Match In Asia Cup'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday demanded blocking of live telecast of India-Pakistan match during the Asia Cup next month, citing national interest and public sentiment.

'Light at end of tunnel': Putin optimistic on Russia-US ties
'Light at end of tunnel': Putin optimistic on Russia-US ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed optimism about Russia-US relations, citing potential cooperation in the Arctic and Alaska. He acknowledged the current low level of relations but sees improvement with President Trump's...

Modi to attend SCO summit in China after 7-year gap
Modi to attend SCO summit in China after 7-year gap

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, marking his first visit in over seven years. The visit signals a potential improvement in India-China relations after recent...

Tejashwi Yadav booked by Maha police over X post on Modi
Tejashwi Yadav booked by Maha police over X post on Modi

Milind Ramji Narote, a BJP MLA from Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, had filed a complaint against Tejashwi Yadav on Friday.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV