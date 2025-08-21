HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

China's FM Wang meets Pakistan counterpart for...

Thu, 21 August 2025
Share:
15:27
image
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi Thursday held strategic consultations during which they reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral ties and discussed important regional and global issues.

"We held fruitful and substantive discussions today covering diverse areas of mutual interest," Dar said while addressing a joint press conference with Wang. During the 6th round of the Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue in Islamabad, the two leaders exchanged in-depth views on multiple facets of bilateral cooperation, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor 2.0, trade and economic relations, multilateral cooperation, and people-to-people ties, the Foreign Office said. 

The "two sides reviewed the entire gamut of Pakistan-China relations and discussed important regional and global issues," it said. Underlining the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between Pakistan and China, Dar and Wang agreed that Pakistan-China friendship is significant for maintaining regional peace and stability and also indispensable for the progress and prosperity of the two countries, the Foreign Office said. 

They also agreed to continue close coordination and communication, both bilaterally and at multilateral forums, it added. Earlier, Wang was warmly received by Foreign Minister Dar upon his arrival at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Strategic Dialogue.

He will also meet President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. Wang arrived in Islamabad last night from Kabul, where he took part in a trilateral meeting with his counterparts from Afghanistan and Pakistan. The three sides agreed to expand cooperation in multiple fields, including the extension of the CPEC to Kabul. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pigeon carrying chit to blow up Jammu rly station captured
LIVE! Pigeon carrying chit to blow up Jammu rly station captured

Congress MLA from Kerala in dock over actress's charge
Congress MLA from Kerala in dock over actress's charge

Congress MLA from Kerala, Rahul Mamkootathil, faces an internal inquiry after actress Rini Ann George accused him of misbehaviour. Senior Congress leader V D Satheesan has assured a fair investigation and strict action if found guilty....

'130th Amendment Risks Placing Power In ED/CBI/Police'
'130th Amendment Risks Placing Power In ED/CBI/Police'

'Anyone they don't like can be potentially arrested and thrown in jail for 30 days to induce regime change.'

Raj meets Fadnavis amid buzz of alliance with Uddhav
Raj meets Fadnavis amid buzz of alliance with Uddhav

MNS chief Raj Thackeray met CM Devendra Fadnavis, leading to speculation about political alliances. They discussed urban planning issues like parking solutions. The meeting follows a defeat for the Sena (UBT)-MNS panel in BEST credit...

'Online Real Money Games Are A Menace'
'Online Real Money Games Are A Menace'

'There are cases of suicides, and middle-class families losing their entire family savings.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV