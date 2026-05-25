CBI team heads to Bhopal to take over Twisha death probe

12:23

The CBI is set to take over the investigation into the death of Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, officials said on Monday.



The agency has already sent a team to Bhopal. It will take over the probe from the state police and collect all the evidence and documents related to the case, they said.



Hearing the case on Monday, the Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it will ensure the investigation is fair, independent, and impartial investigation in the case.



Police had registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, naming Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh.



The top court noted the submission of the solicitor general that he will take up the matter with the authorities to ensure that the CBI immediately takes over the probe.



"We would like to impress upon the family members of the victim as well as the accused that instead of making statements in public or before a media platform, they should get their versions recorded before the investigating agency so that no prejudice or adverse impact is had on the ongoing investigation," the bench said.



The family of the 33-year-old model turned actor has accused her in-laws of pushing their daughter to death. Her in-laws claim she was addicted to drugs. PTI