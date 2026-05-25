HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

TN CM tells police to crack down on sexual crimes

Mon, 25 May 2026
Share:
13:06
image
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday directed the police to promptly register cases against those involved in sexual crimes, expeditiously investigate and ensure stringent punishment to the culprits.

Reviewing the law and order situation along with senior officials, especially in the wake of the sexual assault and the brutal murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore, Vijay directed that those involved in heinous crimes should be dealt with strictly and the suspects awarded severe punishment.

At the review meeting, the CM directed the Attorney General to speed up the trial, ensure precautionary measures and awareness in cases pertaining to crimes against women and children.

"Sexual assault cases should be tried expeditiously and the culprits given severe punishment by conducting the case properly so as to serve as deterrent to others," Vijay directed the officials, a state government release said.

Chief Secretary M Saikumar, Home Secretary K Manivasan, Advocate General Vijay Narayan, Secretary, Social Welfare and Women's Rights Department Mariam Pallavi Baldev, Director General of Police Sandeep Roy Rathore, and other senior officials participated in the meeting held at the Secretariat here. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TN CM tells police to crack down on sexual crimes
LIVE! TN CM tells police to crack down on sexual crimes

SC to media: Restrain reporting on Twisha Sharma death case
SC to media: Restrain reporting on Twisha Sharma death case

The Supreme Court of India has expressed concern over media reporting in the death case of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, urging restraint to ensure a fair and impartial investigation.

Relation with Twisha turned sour after her pregnancy: Husband
Relation with Twisha turned sour after her pregnancy: Husband

Police are questioning retired judge Giribala Singh and her lawyer son Samarth Singh in connection with the death of Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her in-laws' residence. The Madhya Pradesh government has recommended a CBI...

SC declines urgent hearing on 'Cockroach Janta Party' probe
SC declines urgent hearing on 'Cockroach Janta Party' probe

The Supreme Court of India has refused an urgent hearing on a plea seeking an investigation into allegations concerning fake advocates and the activities of the satirical digital outfit 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP), with the Chief...

Trump a fan of India, Modi: Rubio downplays anti-India row
Trump a fan of India, Modi: Rubio downplays anti-India row

President Donald Trump is a big fan of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Monday, seeking to dismiss allegations of rising anti-India rhetoric in the US.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO