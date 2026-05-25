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True treasure of the world: Rubios@Taj Mahal

Mon, 25 May 2026
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 United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday visited the iconic Taj Mahal along with his wife Jeanette Rubio and hailed the monument as one of the treasures of the world.

They spent around one and a half hours at the Taj Mahal and wrote in the visitors' book, "Thank you for allowing us to visit one of the true treasures of the World."

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also accompanied them during the visit.

The Taj Mahal, one of the seven wonders of the world, continues to attract high-profile global leaders and dignitaries visiting India.

Last year, US Vice President JD Vance visited the monument along with his wife, Usha Vance and their children Vivek, Mirabel and Ewan. -- ANI

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