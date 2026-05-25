Better to have divorced daughter than...: SC on Twisha case

11:49

Observing that it was pained by the handling of the case, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the media to exercise restraint while reporting developments in the death of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma.



Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, with her family accusing her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Her in-laws, however, claimed she suffered from drug addiction.



The police have registered an FIR against the woman's husband, Samarth Singh, a lawyer, and her mother-in-law, former district judge Giribala Singh, on charges of dowry harassment.



A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it will ensure that the investigation is fair, independent, and impartial investigation in the case.



"We are slightly in pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victim's family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure



"We request media not to record statements of the victim's family and reduce their pain to sound bites," the bench said, adding that a narrative should be avoided.



Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, submitted that significant progress in the case had been made due to media intervention.



He said the case was a message for all parents that it is better to have a divorced daughter than face such an unfortunate incident. -- PTI