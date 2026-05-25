HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Better to have divorced daughter than...: SC on Twisha case

Mon, 25 May 2026
Share:
11:49
image
Observing that it was pained by the handling of the case, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the media to exercise restraint while reporting developments in the death of former model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma.

Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, with her family accusing her in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Her in-laws, however, claimed she suffered from drug addiction.

The police have registered an FIR against the woman's husband, Samarth Singh, a lawyer, and her mother-in-law, former district judge Giribala Singh, on charges of dowry harassment.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it will ensure that the investigation is fair, independent, and impartial investigation in the case.

"We are slightly in pain because of some of the actions. We will request our media friends to not go for the statements of the victim's family or the other family. Let the things move as per law and procedure

"We request media not to record statements of the victim's family and reduce their pain to sound bites," the bench said, adding that a narrative should be avoided.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, submitted that significant progress in the case had been made due to media intervention.

He said the case was a message for all parents that it is better to have a divorced daughter than face such an unfortunate incident. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Better to have divorced daughter than...: SC on Twisha case
LIVE! Better to have divorced daughter than...: SC on Twisha case

Modi's Austerity Push Faces Reality Test
Modi's Austerity Push Faces Reality Test

Following through announcements with enforcement of measures is key, as a run through recent Indian economic history shows, points out A K Bhattacharya.

Cockroach Party is the outcome of youth's frustration: BJP ally
Cockroach Party is the outcome of youth's frustration: BJP ally

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has stated that the ban on the Cockroach Janata Party's social media handles is a symptom of widespread frustration among India's youth regarding employment, competitive examinations, and economic pressures,...

UCC bill tabled in Assam assembly, seeks to ban polygamy
UCC bill tabled in Assam assembly, seeks to ban polygamy

The opposition parties, including Congress, Raijor Dal and Trinamool Congress, opposed the move and demanded wider consultation with all the stakeholders before its introduction.

Cracks in TMC? Senior MP quits party post, takes swipe at I-PAC
Cracks in TMC? Senior MP quits party post, takes swipe at I-PAC

Senior TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has resigned as the Barasat organisational district president, taking 'moral responsibility' for the party's poor performance in the recent West Bengal assembly polls. Her resignation letter and...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO