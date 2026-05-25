Twisha Sharma's husband, mother-in-law questioned

11:27

Twisha Sharma's inconsolable mother

Police have begun detailed questioning of retired judge Giribala Singh and her lawyer son Samarth Singh in connection with the death of his wife Twisha Sharma, who was allegedly harassed for dowry, officials said on Monday.



The information provided by the two accused is being verified, they said, adding that no conclusion has been reached so far.



Samarth Singh, who is currently in police custody, has apparently told investigators that their relations turned sour after Twisha became pregnant, according to sources.



The questioning by police comes even as the Madhya Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into the Twisha Sharma case, which has triggered widespread public attention.



Twisha (33), the former Miss Pune originally from Noida, was found hanging at her in-laws' residence in Bhopal's Katara Hills on the night of May 12.



Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide. Her in-laws, however, have denied the allegations and claimed Twisha suffered from drug addiction.



The case has snowballed into a massive national controversy, given the background of the accused.



Investigators were separately questioning retired district judge Giribala Singh, who has secured anticipatory bail, and her son Samarth Singh, and cross-verifying their statements, a senior police officer said, requesting anonymity.



"We have questioned Giribala Singh. The process takes time. Her son Samarth Singh, who is in police custody, is also being interrogated. Information given by one accused is being verified with the other," the official told PTI.



The investigation is still underway, and no final conclusion has been reached so far, he said.



"As of now, the case appears to be one of suicide, but the investigation is continuing. It would be premature to draw any conclusion at this stage," he added.



The police have registered an FIR against Samarth Singh and his mother on charges of harassment for dowry.



Samarth Singh was arrested in Jabalpur on Friday after remaining absconding for 10 days. A Bhopal court on Saturday sent him to a seven-day police remand.



On Sunday, a team of doctors from AIIMS-Delhi conducted a second postmortem of Twisha Sharma in Bhopal following directions from the Madhya Pradesh High Court after serious concerns raised by Twisha's parents regarding procedural lapses by local authorities. -- PTI