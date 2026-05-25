HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Look who spoke up for Ash's Cannes look!

Mon, 25 May 2026
Share:
11:53
image
Actor Kangana Ranaut slammed criticism around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes outfit and said fashion is a self-expression and one's own interpretation of life and their attitude.

Bachchan, who has represented L'Oreal Paris at Cannes since 2003 as a global brand ambassador, attended the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, which concluded on Saturday, along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Ranaut shared a picture of Bachchan on her Insatgram story on Monday, which featured her in a blue structured mermaid tail gown, which she wore on the first day of her arrival to the festival.

The "Emergency" actor also noted, people should get used to seeing older women on the red carpets. "Fashion and style are a self-expression. It is one's own interpretation of life and their attitude. No woman owes anything to anyone. Ash looks great! Those of you who want to see her any other way, why don't you show what you got," she wrote alongside the picture.

"She is not here to please you. She is glorious. If you are not used to seeing older women on red carpets, get used to them now. Thanks," she added.

Bachchan's blue gown was designed by Amit Aggarwal. Her outfit, called Luminara, was a couture piece around the concept of light in motion, with the design translating light as energy, movement, and force through sculptural construction and engineered craftsmanship.

The actor completed the look with a sheen dupatta, soft loose curls, pink-toned makeup, red lipstick and diamond-studded jewellery with blue stones. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Better to have divorced daughter than...: SC on Twisha case
LIVE! Better to have divorced daughter than...: SC on Twisha case

Modi's Austerity Push Faces Reality Test
Modi's Austerity Push Faces Reality Test

Following through announcements with enforcement of measures is key, as a run through recent Indian economic history shows, points out A K Bhattacharya.

Cockroach Party is the outcome of youth's frustration: BJP ally
Cockroach Party is the outcome of youth's frustration: BJP ally

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has stated that the ban on the Cockroach Janata Party's social media handles is a symptom of widespread frustration among India's youth regarding employment, competitive examinations, and economic pressures,...

UCC bill tabled in Assam assembly, seeks to ban polygamy
UCC bill tabled in Assam assembly, seeks to ban polygamy

The opposition parties, including Congress, Raijor Dal and Trinamool Congress, opposed the move and demanded wider consultation with all the stakeholders before its introduction.

Cracks in TMC? Senior MP quits party post, takes swipe at I-PAC
Cracks in TMC? Senior MP quits party post, takes swipe at I-PAC

Senior TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar has resigned as the Barasat organisational district president, taking 'moral responsibility' for the party's poor performance in the recent West Bengal assembly polls. Her resignation letter and...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO