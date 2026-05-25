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Amitabh not hospitalised, greets fans outside Jalsa

Mon, 25 May 2026
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Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan dismissed his hospitalisation rumours as he greeted fans outside his Mumbai house Jalsa.

Last week, there were reports claiming the actor had been hospitalised. Now, he has put an end to it by appearing to greet his fans outside the bungalow, continuing his Sunday darshan ritual, which he has been doing for years. Every Sunday, thousands of fans gather near his bungalow.

In videos circulating on the internet, the actor appeared in a white kurta, waving at his fans eager to catch a glimpse of the star.

Bachchan's latest work is "Kalki 2898 AD", which released in 2024. The actor will next feature in the film's sequel, which Nag Ashwin, who has directed the first release. He will also feature in "Section 84" alongside Nimrat Kaur and Diana Penty. PTI

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