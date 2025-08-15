PM used I-Day speech to target 'new enemy': TMC

15:49

The Trinamool Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his Independence Day speech to target a "new enemy", this time in the form of "infiltrators".

In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose also accused the prime minister of "over-promising and under-achieving".





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on India's 79th Independence Day, warned people of a premeditated conspiracy to change the country's demography through illegal infiltration and said no nation can tolerate intruders, as he announced a high-powered demographic mission to tackle the problem.





"As usual, (PM) Narendra Modi uses his Independence Day speech to target a new 'enemy'. After Andolanjeevis etc now 'infiltrators' are the new target. Again, new 'missions' announced while targeting past governments," Ghose said in a post on X.





"When will Modi give an August 15 speech truthfully, addressing his own record of 11 years marked by over-promising and under-achieving," she posed.





In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi said his government has decided to start a high-powered demographic mission to tackle the effects of illegal infiltration. -- PTI