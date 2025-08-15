HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM used I-Day speech to target 'new enemy': TMC

Fri, 15 August 2025
Share:
15:49
image
The Trinamool Congress on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using his Independence Day speech to target a "new enemy", this time in the form of "infiltrators".
 
In a post on X, the Trinamool Congress' Rajya Sabha deputy leader Sagarika Ghose also accused the prime minister of "over-promising and under-achieving".   

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his speech on India's 79th Independence Day, warned people of a premeditated conspiracy to change the country's demography through illegal infiltration and said no nation can tolerate intruders, as he announced a high-powered demographic mission to tackle the problem.

"As usual, (PM) Narendra Modi uses his Independence Day speech to target a new 'enemy'. After Andolanjeevis etc now 'infiltrators' are the new target. Again, new 'missions' announced while targeting past governments," Ghose said in a post on X.

"When will Modi give an August 15 speech truthfully, addressing his own record of 11 years marked by over-promising and under-achieving," she posed. 

In his address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, PM Modi said his government has decided to start a high-powered demographic mission to tackle the effects of illegal infiltration. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! PM used I-Day speech to target 'new enemy': TMC
LIVE! PM used I-Day speech to target 'new enemy': TMC

Tariffs on India prompted Russia to...: Trump
Tariffs on India prompted Russia to...: Trump

The comments come ahead of Trump's high-profile meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled for Friday in Anchorage, Alaska.

'Modi is standing like a wall': PM's strong message to Trump
'Modi is standing like a wall': PM's strong message to Trump

Amid uncertainty over trade talks with the US, Prime Minister Modi asserts India's commitment to protecting the interests of farmers and fishermen, vowing no compromise on their behalf.

'Will Pahalgam killers decide...': Omar in I-Day speech
'Will Pahalgam killers decide...': Omar in I-Day speech

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly criticized linking Jammu and Kashmir's political future to acts of terror, asserting that Pakistan cannot influence decisions on the region's statehood through terrorism. He announced a signature...

India's iron dome? Modi announces Mission Sudarshan Chakra
India's iron dome? Modi announces Mission Sudarshan Chakra

Announcing the launch of "Mission Sudarshan Chakra", Modi said it will be aimed at neutralising enemy threat and enhancing India's offensive capabilities.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV