Our demand from EC is clear...: Rahul on 'vote chori'

14:14

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday doubled down on his claims of "vote chori" during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and noted that a "clean" voter roll is imperative for free and fair elections.

The Congress MP linked his stand to a fight to "protect" democracy.

"Vote Chori is an attack on the foundational idea of 'one man, one vote'. A clean voter roll is imperative for free and fair elections. Our demand from the EC is clear - be transparent and release digital voter rolls so that people and parties can audit them. This fight is to protect our democracy," the Congress MP posted on X.





The Congress has launched a web page where people can register to demand accountability from the Election Commission against what it called was 'vote chori' and express support for his demand for digital voter rolls.





Anyone can click on the portal link and download 'vote chori proof, demand EC accountability and report vote chori'.





It also carries Gandhi's video in which reiterated his explosive claims of a 'huge criminal fraud' in the polls through collusion between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the EC.