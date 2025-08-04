HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Phantom Trader Returns To The Floor

Mon, 04 August 2025
09:31
 With the Sebi formally lifting its ban on Jane Street, there's renewed curiosity around the trading strategies the high-frequency trading giant might now deploy. Market watchers are dissecting shifts in trading patterns before, during, and after the ban.

One market post pointed out that Jane Street's earlier trades often pushed option prices to settle near levels seen in the early hours of trade -- a pattern that vanished during the ban and has now resurfaced.

It's still unclear whether Jane Street is fully back in action, but derivatives turnover has climbed since the restriction ended. 

-- Business Standard

