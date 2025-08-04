Phantom Trader Returns To The Floor

09:31





One market post pointed out that Jane Street's earlier trades often pushed option prices to settle near levels seen in the early hours of trade -- a pattern that vanished during the ban and has now resurfaced.





It's still unclear whether Jane Street is fully back in action, but derivatives turnover has climbed since the restriction ended.





-- Business Standard

With the Sebi formally lifting its ban on Jane Street, there's renewed curiosity around the trading strategies the high-frequency trading giant might now deploy. Market watchers are dissecting shifts in trading patterns before, during, and after the ban.