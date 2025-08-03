Assault on SpiceJet staff: Army issues statement

21:46

After a senior Army officer allegedly assaulted four SpiceJet ground staff members at Srinagar Airport on July 26, the Indian Army on Sunday issued a statement saying it is fully cooperating with the authorities in the investigations into the case.





The Army said it is aware of the incident and emphasised its commitment to high standards of discipline.





It also assured full cooperation with authorities in investigating the matter.





As per the statement from the Indian Army official, "The matter involving an alleged altercation between an Army personnel and airline staff at Srinagar Airport on 26 July has come to the notice of the Indian Army. The Indian Army is committed to upholding the highest standards of discipline and conduct, and takes all allegations seriously. Full cooperation is being extended to the authorities in investigating the case."





A senior Army officer was charged with 'murderous assault' after an issue regarding excess baggage with SpiceJet Airlines turned violent at Srinagar Airport last week.





The officer allegedly assaulted four SpiceJet ground staff members, leaving them with a spinal fracture and injuries to the jaw.





According to a statement released by the airline, the passenger 'grievously assaulted four SpiceJet employees at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 from Srinagar to Delhi on July 26, 2025.'





The altercation reportedly began after the officer was informed that his two pieces of cabin baggage, weighing a total of 16 kg, exceeded the permissible limit of 7 kg.





SpiceJet claims that when staff members 'politely informed [him] of the excess baggage and asked to pay the applicable charges,' the passenger refused and forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the boarding process, which the airline described as 'a clear violation of aviation security protocols.'





'Our staff members suffered a spinal fracture and serious jaw injuries after being attacked with punches, repeated kicks and a queue stand,' the airline said in its statement.





'One SpiceJet employee collapsed unconscious on the floor, but the passenger continued kicking and hitting the fainted employee.'





'Another staff member suffered bleeding from the nose and mouth after receiving a forceful kick to the jaw while bending down to assist the colleague who had fainted,' the statement added.





All four injured employees were rushed to a hospital and are currently undergoing treatment for what the airline described as 'grievous injuries.'





SpiceJet confirmed that it has filed a first information report (FIR) with the local police and has begun the process of placing the officer on India's no-fly list.





"SpiceJet has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation appraising them about the murderous assault on its staff and has requested appropriate action against the passenger," the airline stated.





CCTV footage of the incident has also been handed over to authorities.





The airline said, "SpiceJet strongly condemns any act of violence against its employees and will pursue this matter to its fullest legal and regulatory conclusion." -- ANI