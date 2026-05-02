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Govt tests nationwide cell broadcast alert system for disasters

Sat, 02 May 2026
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The government of India has issued a nationwide "extremely severe" alert as part of a test of its new cell broadcast system for disaster warnings.

The message states that the service uses indigenous technology to deliver instant alerts to citizens. Authorities clarified that no action is required, as the notification is only a trial. 

The initiative aims to strengthen public safety through rapid, direct communication during emergencies.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Ministry of Communications, working with the National Disaster Management 
Authority (NDMA), is strengthening mobile-based disaster communication to ensure timely alerts reach citizens across India.

NDMA has operationalised the Integrated Alert System, SACHET, developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics. Built on the 
Common Alerting Protocol recommended by the International Telecommunication Union, the platform is active across all 36 States and Union Territories, sending geo-targeted SMS alerts.

So far, authorities have issued over 134 billion SMS alerts in more than 19 Indian languages during natural disasters and severe weather events.

To improve response in time-sensitive situations such as earthquakes, tsunamis, lightning strikes and industrial hazards, Cell Broadcast 
technology has been introduced alongside SMS. This allows alerts to reach all mobile devices within a defined area almost instantly. 

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