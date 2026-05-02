TVK chief Vijay cancells Velankanni trip

12:41





He visited the Lord Murugan temple at Tiruchendur and the Shirdi Sai Baba temple to offer prayers.



Similarly, Vijay had a plan to visit Velankani, a famous Christian pilgrimage centre known for the Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, early Saturday morning. Thousands of Vijay fans gathered in and around the Velankani church to have a glimpse of their star.



Sources from TVK said on Saturday that Vijay had cancelled the trip to Velankani due to personal reasons. However, the sources further added that Vijay might go to Velankani on Sunday. -- PTI

Thousands of fans were disappointed as Tamilaka Vettri Kazhagam leader Vijay cancelled his scheduled visit to Velankanni Church at Nagapattinam district on Saturday.Soon after the April 23 TN assembly election, the actor-turned politician was on a series of religious trips.