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Ambedkar statue vandalised in UP village, FIR lodged

Sat, 02 May 2026
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13:07
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A statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar was vandalised by unidentified individuals in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Rohna village, under Rasna police station limits, on Friday night.

According to the police, the miscreants broke a finger of the Ambekar's statue.

Rasra circle officer Alok Kumar Gupta said villagers alerted the police about the incident in the morning.

Based on a complaint filed by Ramnath, a resident of the village, a case has been registered against unidentified individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

As a precautionary measure, a naib tehsildar and police personnel have been deployed at the site, Gupta added. -- PTI

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