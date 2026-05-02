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Two FIRs against MP Sandeep Pathak after BJP switch

Sat, 02 May 2026
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13:14
Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak meets Nitin Nabin at the BJP headquarters./ANI Photo
Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak meets Nitin Nabin at the BJP headquarters./ANI Photo
The Punjab police registgered two FIRs under sections for non-bailable offences against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak. 

Both FIRs were filed in different districts of Punjab.

This comes days after Sandeep Pathak switched from Aam Aadmi Party to the Bharatiya Janata Party, as seven MPs merged with the ruling camp in the Upper House of Parliament.

The BJP and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) have questioned the timing of the FIRs, calling it "political vendetta" against Pathak.

Punjab BJP working president Ashwani Sharma accused the AAP government in the state of using the police to silence the opposition.

In an X post, Sharma wrote, "There is no law in Punjab; now, political vendetta is in effect. Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal's fear exposed. The fact that a non-bailable FIR was registered against Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak ji in Punjab as soon as he left AAP and joined BJP clearly shows that Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are using the police as a political weapon."

"This is not just one case--this is the politics of fear, panic and vendetta. Police were used to silence opposing voices earlier, too--the same is being repeated today. Non-bailable clauses, threats of immediate action are a shameful act of implementing a political agenda under the guise of law," the BJP leader added. -- ANI

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