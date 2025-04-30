HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
President Murmu's Shimla visit postponed

Wed, 30 April 2025
The proposed visit of President Droupadi Murmu to Shimla from May 5 to 9 has been postponed, officials said on Wednesday.

Murmu was slated to reach Shimla on Monday and stay at the The Retreat (Rashtrapati Nivas) located near Mashobra, about 14 km from Shimla city and attend CFA-2025 (Celebrating Fifteen Years of Achievements) of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Mandi on May 7 as chief guest.

A communication was received that the visit is postponed.

It will be rescheduled at a later date, officials told PTI on Wednesday. -- PTI

