Follow Rediff on:      
Spain, Portugal hit by huge power outage

Mon, 28 April 2025
17:51
Representational image
A widespread power outage has struck Spain and Portugal, affecting major cities including Madrid and Lisbon. 

Spain's grid operator, Red Electrica, is collaborating with energy companies to restore power, while the Spanish government has convened a crisis meeting at Red Electrica's offices, according to El Pais

The outage briefly extended to France, as reported by French grid operator RTE. 

In Madrid, the blackout disrupted the underground, leading to evacuations, and disabled traffic lights, causing chaos. The Madrid Open tennis tournament was halted, with play suspended during a critical moment in a match involving Britain's Jacob Fearnley, as scoreboards and court cameras failed. 

In Barcelona, thousands of metro passengers were evacuated after the blackout shut down the metro and tram systems, also rendering some traffic lights inoperable, per El Mundo

Valencia's urban rail system, Metrovalencia, reported citywide traffic disruptions due to a "general power outage,' with the duration and extent unknown, according to a post on X. 

In Portugal, the outage affected Lisbon and regions in the north and south. 

The Portuguese government suggested the issue originated outside the country, likely in Spain's distribution network, though the cause is still under investigation, Cabinet Minister Leito Amaro told Lusa

The outage has caused significant disruptions across both nations, impacting transportation, public services, and major events, with authorities working urgently to resolve the crisis.

