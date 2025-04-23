Pahalgam survivors say terrorists had 1 message...

11:19

Security has been upped in Kashmir which has shut down today. Pic: Umar Ganie

Survivors of kin who were shot dead by the terrorists at Pahalgam said the terrorists left them alive because they wanted them to convey one message: 'Tell Narendra Modi'.









She asked the terrorists to kill her as well, to which they replied that she should be alive to convey the message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Asavari, 26, a human resource professional in Pune, told PTI that her father and uncle were shot by terrorists while they were at a stop, called 'mini Switzerland' in Betaab Valley. The terrorists then blamed them for supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which they made some statements to deny that Kashmiri militants kill innocent people, women and children, she said.









Married just a few days ago, 26-year-old Indian Navy officer Lieutenant Vinay Narwal was holidaying with his wife in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam when terrorists shot him dead. "We saw videos where a girl was crying and pleading with the terrorists to kill her too but they told her they were sparing her so that she can tell (PM Narendra) Modi what happened," a neighbour told PTI.





This attack has been widely condemned by locals. Taxi drivers in Pahalgam held a candlelight protest march against the Pahalgam attack. Residents of Jammu and Kashmir turned up for a candlelight march at several places in the state against the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on Tuesday. Locals in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch, Akhnoor and Kupwara held a candlelight march while Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu held a protest against the terror attack

, hailing from Vijayanagar in Shivamogga district, had gone to Pahalgam with his wife Pallavi and son Abhijaya. "My husband was shot dead by terrorists in front of our eyes," Pallavai told local news channels in Karnataka over the phone.