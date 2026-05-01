HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC dismisses plea seeking FIR against Rahul Gandhi

Fri, 01 May 2026
Share:
14:35
image
Allahabad high court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking registration of an FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for an alleged controversial remark in 2025.

Justice Vikram D Chauhan passed the order after hearing a petition filed by Simran Gupta, who had challenged a Sambhal court's rejection of her plea seeking directions to lodge an FIR against Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The petitioner had alleged that Gandhi, during the inauguration of the All India Congress Committee office in 2025, stated that 'we are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself'.

The petitioner said the remark hurt public sentiments and amounted to a seditious and anti-national statement allegedly intended to destabilise the country.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HC dismisses plea seeking FIR against Rahul Gandhi
LIVE! HC dismisses plea seeking FIR against Rahul Gandhi

Trump administration says US 'not at war' with Iran
Trump administration says US 'not at war' with Iran

The Trump administration maintains the US is 'not at war' with Iran, despite military engagement reaching a critical legal threshold under the War Powers Resolution, potentially leading to a confrontation with Congress.

Bargi tragedy: Mother's body found clutching her child
Bargi tragedy: Mother's body found clutching her child

A diving team recovered the body of a woman and her child embraced in the wreckage of a cruise boat that capsized in Madhya Pradesh's Bargi Dam, highlighting the challenging rescue conditions and the tragic loss of life.

Bargi survivor recalls last-minute rush for life jackets
Bargi survivor recalls last-minute rush for life jackets

A woman from Delhi recounts the harrowing experience of a boat capsizing at Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting alleged negligence and lack of safety measures.

SC rejects hate speech case against BJP's Thakur, Verma
SC rejects hate speech case against BJP's Thakur, Verma

The Supreme Court has ruled that no cognisable offence was committed by BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma regarding alleged hate speeches during the 2020 anti-CAA protests in Delhi. The court upheld a previous decision by the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO