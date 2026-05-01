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Above-normal heatwave days likely in some parts of India in May: IMD

Fri, 01 May 2026
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Above-normal heatwave days are likely in some parts of the foothills of the Himalayas, east coast states, Gujarat and Maharashtra in May, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday in its monthly forecast.

In a statement, Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, said, "During May 2026, minimum temperatures are expected to be above normal across many parts of the country."

"However, many areas of northwest India, along with some parts of central India and adjoining areas of peninsular India and southern parts of northeast India, are likely to experience normal to below-normal minimum temperatures," he said.

The IMD also said that rainfall in May is most likely to be above normal over India, barring some parts of east, northeast and east central India, where below-normal rainfall is likely.  -- PTI

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