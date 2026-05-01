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US directs 44 commercial vessels to turn around in Persian Gulf

Fri, 01 May 2026
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has criticised 'continued' military and economic pressure against Iran, saying actions being carried out under the guise of a United States naval blockade of its ports amount to an extension of hostilities against his country.

In a post on X on Thursday, Pezeshkian said, "The world has witnessed Iran's tolerance and conciliation. What is being done under the guise of a naval blockade is an extension of military operations against a nation paying the price for its resistance and independence."

He added, "Continuation of this oppressive approach is intolerable."

Meanwhile, US CENTCOM (Central Command) on Thursday claimed that till now, '44 commercial vessels have been directed to turn around or return to port', as a result of the naval blockade operations against Iran.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said, 'US Marines aboard USS New Orleans (LPD 18) stand watch in the Arabian Sea during naval blockade operations against Iran. As of today, 44 commercial vessels have been directed to turn around or return to port.'

Iran's Parliament Speaker M B Ghalibaf, on Thursday said that Tehran will ensure the security of the Persian Gulf and end what he described as US 'presence and interference' by exercising control over the Strait of Hormuz amid geopolitical tensions due to the Islamic Republic's recent confrontation with Washington, DC and the power struggle between the two sides over the virtual control of the strategic waterway.

In a post on X, Ghalibaf referred to historical events, stating that Iranian forces expelled European colonisers from the Persian Gulf in 1622 after more than a century of occupation.   -- ANI

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