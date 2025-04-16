HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
China reacts to 245% tariff levied by US

Wed, 16 April 2025
15:19
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian
Reacting to the White House's statement claiming China now faces up to 245 per cent tariffs on imports to the US, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said they should ask the US side for the "specific tax rate figures." 

While addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, Lin said that China has repeatedly stated its solemn position on the tariff issue. He said that the tariff war was initiated by the US and that Beijing has taken countermeasures to protect its legitimate rights and interests and international fairness and justice, terming it completely "reasonable and legal." 

He noted that tariff and trade wars have no winner. However, he said that China does not want to fight these wars but is not scared of them. He expressed China's commitment to joining hands and removing barriers.

Earlier in a statement shared on X, Lin Jian stated, "In a world full of uncertainties, China remains committed to joining hands, not throwing punches; removing barriers, not erecting walls; promoting connectivity, not pursuing decoupling." While sharing the statement on X, Lin wrote, "China is the world's market and a source of opportunities for every country." 

Lin Jian's statement came after the White House fact sheet stated that China's retaliatory actions have resulted in up to a 245 per cent tariff on imports to the United States. Prior to the latest revision, a 145 per cent tariff was being levied on Chinese exports to the United States.

