Raj Thackeray: Banks must use Marathi or else...

Thu, 10 April 2025
16:13
image
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray has asked the apex banks body to instruct banks to use Marathi in its services as mandated by the norms of the RBI or else his party will intensify its agitation.

In a letter to the Indian Banks Association, submitted by MNS leaders on Wednesday, Thackeray also said banks will be responsible for law and order if they do not conform to the three language formula, --- English, Hindi and the local language (Marathi in case of Maharashtra), in its services. 

"You give necessary instructions to the banks to use Marathi (in its services) or else MNS will intensify its agitation and after that the law and order responsibility lies with the concerned banks," Thackeray said in the letter to the IBA. The letter stated that the Reserve Bank of India had issued a circular over the use of regional languages in public sector and private banks.

