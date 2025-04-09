HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tariff-hit countries dying to make a deal: Trump

Wed, 09 April 2025
10:45
US President Donald Trump mocked tariff-hit nations on Tuesday (local time), stating that they were ready to don anything while trying to negotiate with him. 

While speaking at the National Republican Congressional Committee, Trump said he was a better negotiator than Congress. 

He said, "I'm telling you- these countries are calling us up, kissing my a**. They are dying to make a deal- 'please sir make a deal, I'll do anything, I'll do anything sir'."  

He added that although some 'rebel' Republicans argue that he must allow Congress to make a deal, he believed that if that were the case, China wouldn't have been slapped with 104 per cent tariffs, and vice versa. "I'll see some rebel Republicans that want to grandstand say, 'I think that Congress should take over negotiations.' Let me tell you, you don't negotiate like I negotiate," he said. 

He added that Congress's negotiations would sell America. "Congress takes over negotiating to sell America fast because you're going to go busted. I just saw it today. A couple of your congressmen said, 'I think we should get involved in the negotiation of the tariffs, '" he mocked. 

Trump said that Congress's negotiations would make China the happiest, as China would not have to pay any tariffs; the US would pay them instead! "Oh, that's what I need- I need some guy telling me how to negotiate. I tell you, the happiest people in the world would be Chinese. They wouldn't be paying 104 per cent. I tell, they'd be paying no per cent [instead] we'd be paying them 104 per cent," he said. Trump also said that he would announce major tariffs on the pharma sector soon.

