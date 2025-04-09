HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Tahawwur Rana being brought by spl flight tomorrow

Wed, 09 April 2025
Share:
22:42
Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana/File image
Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana/File image
Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana is likely to be brought to India in a special flight on Thursday after all hurdles for his extradition were removed by the US, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. 

Rana, 64, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, was lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles. 

A multi-agency team has gone to the US and all paperwork and legal issues are being completed with US authorities to bring him to India, they said. 

Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application. 

"You are all aware that the US Supreme Court has rejected his plea. As far as extradition of Rana is concerned, at this point, I do not have an update," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. 

"We will provide you an update at an appropriate time," he said while replying to a question during his weekly media briefing. 

Rana is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Samson, Parag steady Royals
IPL 2025 Updates: Samson, Parag steady Royals

LIVE! 15 Haridwar district jail inmates test HIV positive
LIVE! 15 Haridwar district jail inmates test HIV positive

India withdraws transshipment facility for Bangladesh
India withdraws transshipment facility for Bangladesh

India has exempted Bangladeshi exports to Nepal and Bhutan as such trade facilitation is mandatory for landlocked countries under the framework of provisions of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

China retaliates with 84% levies on US exports
China retaliates with 84% levies on US exports

China on Wednesday hit back at United States President Donald Trump's tariffs on Chinese exports with 84 per cent levies on its imports from America, intensifying the trade war between the top two economies of the world.

'Sri Lanka's Relations With India At All-Time High'
'Sri Lanka's Relations With India At All-Time High'

'Granting the country's highest civilian honour to Prime Minister Modi was surprising as it indicated the government was going out of its way to have India as a close partner.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD