Tahawwur Rana being brought by spl flight tomorrow

22:42

Mumbai terror attack accused Tahawwur Rana/File image





Rana, 64, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, was lodged in the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Los Angeles.





A multi-agency team has gone to the US and all paperwork and legal issues are being completed with US authorities to bring him to India, they said.





Rana is being brought to India after his last-ditch attempt to evade extradition failed as the US Supreme Court justices rejected his application.





"You are all aware that the US Supreme Court has rejected his plea. As far as extradition of Rana is concerned, at this point, I do not have an update," external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.





"We will provide you an update at an appropriate time," he said while replying to a question during his weekly media briefing.





Rana is known to be associated with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the 26/11 attacks. -- PTI

