Metropolis Expands Footprint In North With Acquisition

12:41





This will mark Metropolis' third acquisition in North India in recent months after Core Diagnostics (Delhi-NCR) and Scientific Pathology (Agra) as it eyes the second position in the North market.





Having announced two acquisitions in 2024-2025 (FY25) and now one at the beginning of 2025-2026 (FY26), Metropolis is on the lookout for more inorganic opportunities.





Ameera Shah, promoter and executive chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare, told Business Standard that she is hopeful that the company will make another acquisition this financial year. She did not wish to comment on timelines. She elaborated that the company keeps around 20 per cent of the cash flow it generates every year for working capital and another 20 per cent for dividends.







Sohini Das, Business Standard "That leaves us with 50-60 per cent for potential acquisitions. The idea is to keep generating cash from profitability through improved working capital and then to re-invest that into strategic markets where we believe we can buy well-priced acquisitions," she said.

Mumbai-headquartered Metropolis Healthcare said on Monday that it is set to acquire Dehradun's leading diagnostic chain Dr Ahuja's Pathology and Imaging Centre (Dapic) in an all-cash deal valued at Rs 35 crore.