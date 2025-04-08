HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
BKU leader, son, brother gunned down in UP; three arrested

Tue, 08 April 2025
A Bhartiya Kisan Union leader, his son and brother were shot dead following an altercation over his tractor allegedly blocking a road at Akhri village in Fatehpur on Tuesday, the police said. 

The deceased have been identified as BKU district president Pappu Singh (50), his son Abhay Singh (22), and younger brother Pinku Singh (45), the police said, adding that three persons have been arrested in connection with the triple-murder incident. 

IGP Prem Kumar Gautam said an argument broke out after former village head Suresh Kumar alias Munnu asked Pappu Singh to remove his tractor parked on the road to provide passage for his bike. 

The situation took an ugly turn when Suresh Kumar's two sons and his aides joined the scuffle and resorted to indiscriminate firing, resulting in the triple murder. 

The police have arrested Suresh Kumar and his sons, Piyush Singh and Bhupinder Singh. 

The IGP said that eight police teams have been formed to nab the other persons named in the FIR. 

The post-mortem of the bodies will be conducted by a panel of three senior doctors and the entire process will be videographed, the officer said. 

A heavy police force, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary, has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order. -- PTI

