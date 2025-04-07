HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex, Nifty record steepest single-day decline in 10 months

Mon, 07 April 2025
23:42
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty logged their worst single-day decline in 10 months, as fears that Trump's policies on reciprocal tariffs may lead to recession and higher inflation in the US going ahead unnerved investors.

With Monday's sharp fall, the benchmark indices suffered one of their worst declines in five years.

In a horrible day for investors, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex tanked 2,226.79 points, or 2.95 per cent, to settle at 73,137.90. During the day, the benchmark index slumped 3,939.68 points, or 5.22 per cent, to 71,425.01.

The NSE Nifty tumbled 742.85 points, or 3.24 per cent, to settle at 22,161.60. Intra-day, the benchmark dropped 1,160.8 points, or 5.06 per cent, to 21,743.65.

Prior to Monday's debacle, on June 4 last year, the Sensex nosedived 4,389.73 points, or 5.74 per cent, to close at 72,079.05. In the day trade, the barometer tanked 6,234.35 points, or 8.15 per cent, to 70,234.43.

The Nifty ended at 21,884.50, a sharp decline of 1,379.40 points, or 5.93 per cent on June 4, 2024. Intra-day it tumbled 1,982.45 points, or 8.52 per cent, to 21,281.45.

Sensex and Nifty had previously tumbled over 13 per cent on March 23, 2020 when lockdown was imposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.  -- PTI

