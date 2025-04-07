China stocks set for worst single-day crash since 2008

13:09





At the time of filing this report, the Hang Seng Index was about 12 percent lower, and the Shanghai Composite Index was about 8 percent lower. If sustained, these would make for the benchmark's largest daily fall since the 2008 global financial crisis, according to reports.





According to a Reuters report, shares in online giants Alibaba and Tencent were down more than 10 percent. Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC tumbled 13 per cent to head for their largest daily fall since 2009, and Standard Chartered stock was down more than 16 per cent, on course for a record fall, per the Reuters report. -- ANI

Chinese stocks nosedived sharply on Monday after Beijing slapped back at the US with retaliatory tariffs, sparking fears of a persistent trade war between two major economies.