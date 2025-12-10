HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Sensex extends losses for 3rd day

Wed, 10 December 2025
16:59
Benchmark stock index Sensex declined for the third straight day on Wednesday to close at a nearly month's low, dragged by a last-hour selloff in consumer durables, private banks and IT shares.

In a volatile session, the 30-share BSE Sensex dropped by 275.01 points, or 0.32 per cent, to settle at 84,391.27, a level not seen since November 11. 

During the day, it hit an intraday high of 85,020.34 and a low of 84,313.62. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty fell by 81.65 points, or 0.32 per cent, to close at a month's low of 25,758.

In the intraday session, it hit a high of 25,947.65 and a low of 25,734.55.  -- PTI

