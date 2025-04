15:23

Shashi Tharoor shares this memory of actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, who passed away today. "In 1975 Manoj Kumar generously granted the St Stephen's College Union a premiere screening of "Roti Kapda aur Makan' in aid of student activities. He attended personally with Zeenat Aman. As usual his character was named Bharat. When the villains pursuing him ask a dying Zeenat, "Bharat kahan hain?" She replies, "Kashmir se Kanyakumari tak." Wah Manoj Sahib! Om Shanti."