SC judges to declare assets on assuming office

Thu, 03 April 2025
12:13
Representational image
In a bid to ensure transparency, Supreme Court judges have agreed to make declaration of their assets public on assuming office. 

In a full court meeting, the top court judges decided to disclose their assets and the data will be uploaded on the SC website. 

Placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be on a voluntary basis, the apex court website said. 

Thirty judges, including Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, have submitted their declarations of assets. 

"The full court of the Supreme Court had resolved that judges should make a declaration of their assets on assuming office, and whenever any acquisition of a substantial nature is made, to the Chief Justice. 

"This also includes declaration(s) by the Chief Justice of India. Placing the declaration of assets on the Supreme Court website will be on a voluntary basis," the SC website said.

