HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Not a setback, but...: India on 26% Trump tariff

Thu, 03 April 2025
Share:
08:19
image
The commerce ministry is analysing the impact of 26 per cent reciprocal tariffs or import duties imposed by the US on India, a senior government official said on Thursday.
   
According to the official, the universal 10 per cent tariffs will come into effect on all imports into the US from April 5 and the remaining 16 per cent from April 10.
 
"The ministry is analysing the impact of the announced tariffs," the official said, adding there is a provision that if a country would address the concerns of the US, the Trump administration can consider reducing the duties against that nation.
 
India is already negotiating a bilateral trade agreement with the US. The two countries are aiming to finalise the first phase of the pact by fall (September-October) of this year.
 
"It is a mixed bag and not a setback for India," the official said.
 
The US President listed the high tariffs charged by India on American products as he announced reciprocal tariffs on countries across the board, declaring a 26 per cent "discounted" reciprocal tariff on India.
 
"This is Liberation Day, a long-awaited moment. 2nd April 2025 will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America's destiny was reclaimed, and the day that we began to make America wealthy again. We are going to make it wealthy, good, and wealthy," Trump said on Wednesday in remarks from the Rose Garden at the White House as he announced the closely watched reciprocal tariffs on countries that impose levies on American goods.
 
As he announced the tariffs, he held up a chart that showed the tariffs that countries such as India, China, the UK, and the European Union charge, along with the reciprocal tariffs that these countries will now have to pay.
 
The chart indicated that India charged 52 per cent tariffs, including currency manipulation and trade barriers, and America would now charge India a  discounted reciprocal tariff of 26 per cent.
 
"India, very, very tough. Very, very tough. The prime minister just left.  He's a great friend of mine, but I said, you're a friend of mine, but you're not treating us right. They charge us 52 per cent...," he said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Not a setback, but...: India on 26% Trump tariff
LIVE! Not a setback, but...: India on 26% Trump tariff

Trump slaps 26% reciprocal tariffs on India, 34% on China
Trump slaps 26% reciprocal tariffs on India, 34% on China

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday imposed 26% reciprocal tariffs on India, and unveiled a slew of tariffs on other nations including China, South Korea, EU and Taiwan.

Behind Trump's 26% tariff: 'Modi great friend, but...'
Behind Trump's 26% tariff: 'Modi great friend, but...'

"Their Prime Minister just visited -- he's a great friend -- but I told him, 'You're not treating us right. You charge us 52%, while for years, decades even, we've c'harged you next to nothing. It wasn't until seven years ago, when I...

List of Trump tariffs: 10% on all, higher rates for some
List of Trump tariffs: 10% on all, higher rates for some

Here is the complete list of tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

LS passes Waqf bill by 288-232 votes; Oppn's changes nixed
LS passes Waqf bill by 288-232 votes; Oppn's changes nixed

The Lok Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, with the ruling NDA defending it as beneficial for minorities while the opposition called it "anti-Muslim". All amendments moved by the opposition were rejected and the bill was...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD