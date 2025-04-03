India makes it difficult or costly for US companies: WH

09:20

India imposes its "own uniquely burdensome" testing and certification requirements in sectors such as chemicals, telecom products, and medical devices, making it "difficult or costly" for American companies to sell their products in the country, the White House said.

In a fact sheet issued after United States President Donald Trump announced sweeping reciprocal tariffs on countries that levy taxes on US goods, the White House stated that non-tariff barriers -- meant to limit the quantity of imports/exports and protect domestic industries -- also deprive US manufacturers of reciprocal access to markets around the world.

Citing the example of India, the White House fact sheet said: "India imposes its own uniquely burdensome and/or duplicative testing and certification requirements in sectors such as chemicals, telecom products, and medical devices that make it difficult or costly for American companies to sell their products in India. If these barriers were removed, it is estimated that US exports would increase by at least USD 5.3 billion annually.

Trump announced a 26 per cent discounted reciprocal tariff on India, half of the 52 per cent levies imposed by the country on American goods, as he described India as "very, very tough."

The fact sheet, titled 'President Donald J Trump Declares National Emergency to Increase our Competitive Edge, Protect our Sovereignty, and Strengthen our National and Economic Security', noted that Trump has declared that foreign trade and economic practices have created a national emergency, and his order imposes responsive tariffs to strengthen the international economic position of the United States and protect American workers.

On the issue of addressing trade imbalances, the White House said that Trump is working to level the playing field for American businesses and workers by confronting the unfair tariff disparities and non-tariff barriers imposed by other countries.

"For generations, countries have taken advantage of the United States, tariffing us at higher rates," it said, citing the example that the United States imposes a 2.5 per cent tariff on passenger vehicle imports (with internal combustion engines), while the European Union (10 per cent) and India (70 per cent) impose much higher duties on the same product. For networking switches and routers, the United States imposes a 0 per cent tariff, but India (10-20 per cent) levies higher rates. For rice in the husk, the US imposes a tariff of 2.7 per cent, while India (80 per cent), Malaysia (40 per cent), and Turkey (31 per cent) impose higher rates. Apples enter the United States duty-free, but not so in Turkey (60.3 per cent) and India (50 per cent).

"The United States has one of the lowest simple average most-favoured-nation (MFN) tariff rates in the world at 3.3 per cent, while many of our key trading partners, like Brazil (11.2 per cent), China (7.5 per cent), the European Union (5 per cent), India (17 per cent), and Vietnam (9.4 per cent), have simple average MFN tariff rates that are significantly higher," the White House fact sheet said. -- PTI