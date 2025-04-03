HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC stays proceedings against Ramdev in ad case

Thu, 03 April 2025
Share:
23:21
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev
The Kerala high court on Thursday stayed all proceedings in a lower court against Yoga guru Baba Ramdev, his associate Acharya Balakrishna and their company Divya Pharmacy in a "misleading" advertisement case.   

Justice VG Arun stayed the proceedings in the Palakkad magisterial court for three months, saying there was prima facie merit in their claim that cognisance of the offence was taken after the period of limitation.   

"There appears to be prima facie merit in the submission of the senior counsel (for the petitioners) that going by section 3(d) read along with section 7 of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954, as well as section 550 of the BNSS, 2023, the cognisance of the offence is taken beyond the period of limitation.   

"Hence, there shall be an interim stay of further proceedings in ST No.1547 of 2024 on the files of the Judicial Magistrate of First Class II, Palakkad, for three months," the high court said.   

The interim order was issued on the plea moved by the company, Ramdev and Balakrishna seeking quashing of the proceedings against them in the case. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL PIX: Venkatesh back in form as KKR overpower SRH
IPL PIX: Venkatesh back in form as KKR overpower SRH

Venkatesh Iyer silenced his critics with a match-winning 60 off 29 balls, propelling Kolkata Knight Riders to a convincing 80-run win against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

LIVE! HC stays proceedings against Ramdev in ad case
LIVE! HC stays proceedings against Ramdev in ad case

Manipur situation not satisfactory, Shah tells Parl
Manipur situation not satisfactory, Shah tells Parl

Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Lok Sabha that the situation in Manipur is largely under control, with no deaths reported in the last four months. However, he acknowledged that the situation cannot be considered satisfactory...

JKAS transfers: LG-Omar clash looms as CM calls meet
JKAS transfers: LG-Omar clash looms as CM calls meet

In a significant administrative reshuffle, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordered the transfer and posting of 48 J-K Administrative Service (JKAS) officers, potentially creating friction with the National...

Christian Michel alleges poisoning attempts in Tihar
Christian Michel alleges poisoning attempts in Tihar

Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland case, has claimed that attempts were made to poison him inside Tihar Jail. A Delhi court has sought a response from the prison authorities on his plea. The court has also...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD