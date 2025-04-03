HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Big setback for Mamata as SC sacks 25,000 teachers

Thu, 03 April 2025
13:05
image
In a major jolt to the West Bengal government, the Supreme Court on Thursday invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-run and state-aided schools, and termed the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict dated April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments and ordered the Trinamool Congress-led state government to initiate a fresh selection process to be concluded within three months.

"In our opinion, this is the case where the entire selection process is vitiated and tainted beyond resolution. Manipulations and frauds on a large scale, coupled with attempts to cover-up, have dented the selection process beyond repair. 

"The credibility and legitimacy of selection are diluted, and accordingly, we have to keep it (order of the high court) with some modifications," the CJI said while pronouncing the verdict on as many as 127 petitions pertaining to the Calcutta High Court verdict.  

The CJI also said the employees whose appointments have been annulled are not needed to return their salaries and other emoluments earned so far. 
It, however, made relaxation for certain disabled employees on humanitarian grounds, saying they would remain in the job. 

The bench fixed pleas, including the one filed by the West Bengal government challenging the high court direction for a CBI probe, for hearing on April 4. 

The detailed judgement is awaited. -- PTI

