



"Additional Deputy VP of HDFC Bank in Vibhutikhand, Sadaf Fatima (45), dies under suspicious circumstances while working. The panchnama (record of observation) of her body has been filled, and it has been sent for postmortem. The cause of death will be clear after the postmortem," Vibhutikhand Assistant Commissioner of Police Radharaman Singh told news agency ANI.





According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, her colleagues claimed that Sadaf was under work pressure. The incident comes amid a nationwide debate over workplace pressure after an Ernst and Young worker died due to "overwork".

