RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

HDFC employee in Lucknow falls off chair, dies

September 25, 2024  13:14
image
NDTV.com: An HDFC bank employee in Lucknow died under mysterious circumstances while working, police said. The 45-year-old fell off her chair and died instantly, according to reports.

"Additional Deputy VP of HDFC Bank in Vibhutikhand, Sadaf Fatima (45), dies under suspicious circumstances while working. The panchnama (record of observation) of her body has been filled, and it has been sent for postmortem. The cause of death will be clear after the postmortem," Vibhutikhand Assistant Commissioner of Police Radharaman Singh told news agency ANI.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, her colleagues claimed that Sadaf was under work pressure. The incident comes amid a nationwide debate over workplace pressure after an Ernst and Young worker died due to "overwork".
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! HDFC employee in Lucknow falls off chair, dies
LIVE! HDFC employee in Lucknow falls off chair, dies

Disapproved by BJP, Kangana withdraws remark
Disapproved by BJP, Kangana withdraws remark

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday withdrew her remarks calling for bringing back the three farm laws that were repealed in 2021, and said those were her personal opinion and not the party's.

Days after Quad meet, China test-fires missile on sea
Days after Quad meet, China test-fires missile on sea

The Chinese military on Wednesday test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) with a dummy warhead in the Pacific Ocean, the defence ministry announced.

Waqf bill feedback: BJP MP suspects ISI, China role
Waqf bill feedback: BJP MP suspects ISI, China role

Raising concern over the nearly 1.25 crore feedback submissions received by the parliamentary committee scrutinising the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Bharatiya Janata Party member Nishikant Dubey has called for a probe into their sources,...

Will India Include Kuldeep For 2nd Test?
Will India Include Kuldeep For 2nd Test?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh?

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances