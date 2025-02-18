Cancer vaccine for women to be available in 5-6 months: Union minister

17:30

File image





Addressing a press conference in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the Union Minister of State for Health, Family Welfare and Ayush (Independent Charge) said that research on a vaccine is nearly complete and trials are underway.





"The number of cancer patients has increased in the country, and the Central government has initiated steps to address this issue. Women above 30 will undergo screening at hospitals, and daycare cancer centres will be established for early detection of the disease," Jadhav said.





He said the government has also waived off customs duty for medicines used in cancer treatment. -- PTI

A vaccine to fight cancers affecting women will be available in five to six months, and those in the age group of nine to 16 years will be eligible for inoculation, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav said on Tuesday.