Faecal bacteria in Kumbh: Don't drink water, says doc

"We would expect that this would happen. The number of people who are coming with medical problems is much less as compared to the volume of people that are going over there. That way, I think the control is very good, but yes, people are definitely coming with something like what we call gastroenteritis, where they're having loose motions, vomiting, and all that. They're having a fever of unspecific or unspecified origin.





"Most probably, they're viral fevers that are happening. Quite a few people are suffering from respiratory tract infections, like a runny nose, sneezing, cough, and cold, which is obviously very common. When you go to such a crowded place, and then you take a dip, which might be at 3 a.m. in the morning, you can get exposed to this cold...People should carry their own water, maybe water from home or maybe bottles of water, and they should drink water from a good place or carry their own bottles.





"The second thing is to eat food from a healthy place and eat cooked food rather than raw food....wear a mask and try to keep people at a distance...Do not drink the water while taking a dip in the river..."

On faecal bacteria in Ganga at Prayagraj, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital says, "We are definitely seeing people with medical problems who are coming back from Kumbh, but obviously in a place which has so many people taking a dip in the water.