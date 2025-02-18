HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Security forces neutralise 2 IEDs in JK's Shopian, Pulwama

Tue, 18 February 2025
15:34
File pic
File pic
Security forces on Tuesday neutralised two improvised explosive devices in Shopian and Pulwama districts of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here. A joint patrol party of police and army detected a suspected pressure cooker IED planted by terrorists on a link road at Chitragam in Zainapora area of Shopian, the officials said. 

They said a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot which neutralised the IED, thereby preventing any damage. Police also detected a suspicious IED kept in a pressure cooker on the road side at Pinglish in Tral area of Pulwama, the officials said.

They said a bomb disposal squad reached the sport and destroyed the IED. The officials said the timely detection of the IEDs averted any possible harm to civilians or security forces in the area. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US deportee: Was starved, house mortgaged
LIVE! US deportee: Was starved, house mortgaged

Midnight decision disrespectful: Rahul on CEC appointment
Midnight decision disrespectful: Rahul on CEC appointment

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has criticized the government's decision to appoint Gyanesh Kumar as the new Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in the middle of the night, arguing that it is "disrespectful" and "discourteous" given the...

VVIP chopper scam case: Christian Michel gets bail
VVIP chopper scam case: Christian Michel gets bail

The Supreme Court has granted bail to alleged middleman Christian Michel James in the purported Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland case. James had been in custody for six years while the investigation was ongoing. The alleged scam relates to...

'Dirty mind': SC raps Allahbadia, but protects from arrest
'Dirty mind': SC raps Allahbadia, but protects from arrest

The SC questioned the language used by Allahbadia during the show, saying society has some values.

History In 3 Minutes: Battle of Vasai
History In 3 Minutes: Battle of Vasai

Chimaji Appaji remains one of the foremost military generals of the Maratha Empire who inflicted a crushing defeat on the Portuguese.

