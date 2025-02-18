Have not resigned: Mary Kom denies quitting IOA panel

16:34





The 42-year-old Manipuri, who is also a 2012 Olympics bronze-winner, had travelled to Haldwani for the National Games closing ceremony last week where she expressed her displeasure over being lodged at an "inferior hotel".





Speaking to PTI, Mary Kom said her outburst in a private WhatsApp group was misconstrued and leaked to the media as resignation. "I have not resigned, I will complete my tenure (which ends in 2026)," she asserted. "I was merely telling my fellow (athletes commission) members that if this kind of treatment happens again, I will consider resigning. I never said that I am resigning. IOA is my family and if I am unhappy over something, I have every right to express it. "This does not mean that I am resigning," she went on.

