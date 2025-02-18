HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
US deportee: Was starved, house mortgaged

Tue, 18 February 2025
15:38
In July 2024, Rohit set out for what he believed would be a pathway to a better future after an Amritsar-based travel agent promised him entry to the US legally but it came crashing down when he was deported with some other illegal Indian immigrants. 

Rohit was among the deportees sent back on a U.S. military plane Sunday night. Rohit, a resident of Milwan village in Kangra district on the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border, embarked on a journey to the United States in July 2024, hoping to turn his family's fortunes, only to be deported back after months of hardship. A US military aircraft carrying 112 illegal Indian immigrants landed at Amritsar airport late on Sunday night, the third such flight bringing deportees amid a crackdown by the Donald Trump government against illegal immigrants. 

Of the 112 deportees, 44 were from Haryana, 33 from Gujarat, 31 from Punjab, two from Uttar Pradesh and one each from Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, sources said. Rohit said he had been in contact with a travel agent based in Amritsar, who assured him of a valid US visa. The agent initially promised to send him to Dubai, from where his visa for the US would be arranged.

