14:41





The CBI, in its charge sheet, has alleged an estimated loss of 398.21 million euros (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer due to the deal that was signed on February 8, 2010, for the supply of VVIP choppers worth 556.262 million euros

SC grants bail to British national Christian Michel James in Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland scam case. The alleged scam relates to the purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland.